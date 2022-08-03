Newly-Acquired Tommy Pham Needed This Extra Boost In Red Sox Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

The Major League Baseball trade deadline was a whirlwind for one of the newest members of the Boston Red Sox in Tommy Pham, who the team acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Pham made his way to Houston to take on the Astros with his new squad on Tuesday, and he needed a little boost to ensure he was ready to make his Red Sox debut.

“Two cups of coffee and a red bull,” Pham told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage.

The 34-year-old outfielder jumped right into Boston’s starting lineup — Pham started in left while Alex Verdugo moved to right field — and found a way to contribute immediately in the Red Sox’s 2-1 win at Minute Maid Park.

After striking out in his first at-bat as a member of the Red Sox, Pham laced a single up the middle his second time facing Houston starter Cristian Javier. Pham, with maybe some of that caffeine assistance, showcased some speed to help score the Red Sox’s first run of the game. Pham scored all the way first on a Rafael Devers double to right field, crossing home plate with a head first slide to tie the game in the top of the fourth.

The baserunning by Pham, who finished 1-for-4, won’t jump out of the box score, but the fundamental play Pham provided is one the Red Sox lacked over the month of July.

“It’s always good to contribute,” Pham said. “It’s been a crazy 24 hours for me. I’m just glad I made it in time. I didn’t have much sleep, but coffee’d it up, caffeine’d it up, and strapped it up. Figured a way to get it done.”