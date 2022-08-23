NFL Insider’s Report Doesn’t Align With Tom Brady-Raiders Rumor

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has been grabbing headlines for a number of reasons, and added one more to that list this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback returned to the team Monday after an 11-day absence. A Reddit user floated a theory Brady was going to appear on “The Masked Singer,” but the seven-time Super Bowl champion refuted that.

But where he was going or what Brady was doing the last 11 days wasn’t the most intriguing storyline. UFC president Dana White dropped a bombshell when he revealed he was the one who worked a deal for Brady and Rob Gronkowski to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. White went on to say the “nearly done deal” was axed by then-head coach Jon Gruden, and team owner Mark Davis had a foggy memory of what exactly happened.

Gronkowski agreed with White, saying that’s exactly what happened.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, however, sang a different tune to White’s report and revealed what he knew of the situation on “The Pat McAfee Show.“

“They did investigate, they did look into it, I know that,” Rapoport told McAfee, as transcribed by Audacy. “Once it came down to talking money, they were out, and I know they never made an offer. They danced around it but never made an offer.

“We all knew that there was some interest in the Raiders, we knew that Brady was interested in the Raiders,” Rapoport continued. “And there were some reports at the time around the Super Bowl that Brady could be with the Raiders and that there was some interest. All of this had been out there. Now, was it a done deal as was said on the Gronkcast or whatever? I don’t think so.”