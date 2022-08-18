NFL Rumors: Browns’ Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games, Fined $5M

NESN Logo Sign In

A ruling has been made for Deshaun Watson.

According to longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Cleveland Browns quarterback has been suspended 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported it will be finalized at some point Thursday.

The deal is being finalized. But will be done today. https://t.co/GdjfzVmSIq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2022

Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson suggested a six-game suspension for Watson, a ruling the NFLPA supported — despite the QB facing over 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. The NFL appealed the decision. Though he did settle most of them, commissioner Roger Goodell called for a harsher suspension, calling Watson’s actions “predatory.”

Watson now is slated to return in Week 13 against his former Houston Texans team.