NFL Rumors: Browns’ Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games, Fined $5M

Watson is set to return in Week 13

A ruling has been made for Deshaun Watson.

According to longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Cleveland Browns quarterback has been suspended 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported it will be finalized at some point Thursday.

Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson suggested a six-game suspension for Watson, a ruling the NFLPA supported — despite the QB facing over 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. The NFL appealed the decision. Though he did settle most of them, commissioner Roger Goodell called for a harsher suspension, calling Watson’s actions “predatory.”

Watson now is slated to return in Week 13 against his former Houston Texans team.

