NFL Rumors: Dana White Did Mark Davis’ Bidding In Tom Brady Chase

Mark Davis played dumb Monday, but if he had it his way, Tom Brady would have been the Raiders’ quarterback when they played their first season in Las Vegas.

That’s at least what Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday. PFT’s Mike Florio reported Davis wanted Brady in the desert, and he was using UFC’s Dana White to broker the deal. White spilled the beans Saturday night during an ESPN simulcast of UFC 278 and then confirmed it further in a post-event press conference.

Davis understandably skirted the story when asked about it Monday, but Florio added a little more context.

“Davis knew exactly what was happening,” Florio wrote, citing a source. “Davis, per the source, wanted it to happen, at least as it related to Brady.”

Florio also presumed Davis wanted Rob Gronkowski in the move.

Furthermore, Florio also confirmed what had been expected: Brady wanted it to happen, too. “(Brady) was, per the source, going to do it,” Florio wrote.

The whole thing certainly adds even more intrigue to the viral interaction between Brady and Davis at UFC 246 in January 2020 just after Brady played his final Patriots game.