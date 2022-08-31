NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriot Sony Michel Visiting AFC Team After Dolphins Release

NESN Logo Sign In

Sony Michel might not be without an NFL job for very much longer.

Michel was among the most surprising releases ahead of the league’s roster cutdown deadline Tuesday afternoon. The veteran running back signed a one-year, $2.1 million with the Dolphins after admirably filling in for the Rams’ Cam Akers last season, but Miami elected to move forward with a backfield quartet of Chase Edmonds, Raheem Moster, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.

But shortly after getting the boot in South Beach, Michel reportedly lined up a job interview.

“…Sony Michel, the former Patriots first-rounder, played successfully for the Los Angeles Rams last season, was with the Dolphins in training camp — kind of a surprise cut,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Wednesday on NFL Network. “Source says he is now flying back to LA, not for the Rams, but to visit with the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s gonna take a physical. If all goes well, they could sign him. We’ll see, but first on hand is a visit. Obviously, the Chargers have looked to bolster that running back room. We’ll see if they do it here.”

The Bolts definitely could use a boost to their running back group, as the depth behind starter Austin Ekeler leaves much to be desired. No. 2 back Joshua Kelley didn’t impress all that much in his first two NFL seasons and doesn’t offer a ton in the passing game. Michel, if signed, would immediately become the Chargers’ second-best back and would come to the organization with a wealth of postseason experience.

So once Michel walks through the doors in LA, don’t be surprised if the Chargers don’t let him leave without putting pen to paper.