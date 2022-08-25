NFL Rumors: Former Patriots First-Round Pick Visits NFC Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Malcom Brown has been busy ever since getting released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

The former New England Patriots defensive tackle is looking for a new NFL home, and it looks like Brown has some options on the table. After working out for the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Brown took a visit to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Brown, who was drafted at No. 32 overall by the Patriots in 2015, had the best statistical season of his career last year with the Jaguars. The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder was a defensive disruptor, recording a career-high 57 tackles to go along with career bests in assists (27) and run stuffs (eight). Brown only played one season in Jacksonville after two years with the New Orleans Saints.

Brown played the first four years of his career in New England and won two Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. The Texas product was a mainstay on the defensive line during his tenure in Foxboro, as he started in 51 of 60 regular-season games.

It doesn’t seem like the Patriots are interested in reuniting with Brown, though, as there have been no reports yet of New England bringing him in.

Brown isn’t the only former two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots looking for a place to play this season, as another key defender who spent four seasons in New England as well worked out for an AFC East team on Wednesday.