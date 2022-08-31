NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Tight End Takes Visit To AFC Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Things certainly didn’t work out for Dalton Keene with the New England Patriots, but now the tight end is looking to get his NFL career on track elsewhere.

Keene, a 2020 third-round pick by the Patriots, reportedly visited the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. New England waived Keene on Aug. 21.

Keene didn’t produce much of anything over his tenure with the Patriots as he played in just six games while recording only three receptions for 16 yards. The Steelers could take a flyer on Keene and see if they can tap into the potential he showed out of Virginia Tech where he played a multitude of offensive positions, including h-back, tight end, fullback and slot receiver.

That type of versatility from the 6-foot-4, 251-pounder is exactly what might help Keene find a new NFL home as the Steelers aren’t the only team he’s recently visited.

For the Steelers, who have Pat Freiermuth cemented as their top tight end, bringing in Keene could be a move to add depth at the position.

With Keene on the market, it illustrates again just how badly the Patriots whiffed on their 2020 draft class. Keene isn’t the only member of that group looking for a new team as the Patriots released another tight end taken just nine picks ahead of Keene on Tuesday.