NFL Rumors: Former Two-Time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Works Out For Dolphins

With Trey Flowers being a free agent this offseason, a reunion with the New England Patriots seemed plausible.

Well, it looks like the former two-time Super Bowl champion who spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Foxboro could be coming back to the AFC East, just not with the Patriots.

Flowers, who was cut by the Detroit Lions in March, reportedly worked out for the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, citing sources.

Flowers is only 29 years old but has played sparingly the last two seasons due to injuries that landed him twice on the injured reserve. He suited up in just 14 games the last two years combined for the Lions, totaling 46 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks.

After receiving a big contract from Detroit in 2019 — Flowers signed a five-year, $90 million deal — this could be a shot at redemption for the defensive end. It wouldn’t be surprising that Flowers, if healthy, can contribute to a defense given his age.

However, it seems for now the Patriots won’t kick the tires on Flowers, who turned into a strong pass rusher during his time in New England by recording at least seven sacks in two seasons. Instead, the Patriots look to give some younger players on their defense a chance to earn consistent roles.

Flowers is still one of several notable free agents looking for a place to play for this upcoming season.