NFL Rumors: Latest Update Discouraging On Patriots’ Tyquan Thornton

NESN Logo Sign In

The latest update on Tyquan Thornton is a discouraging one.

The Patriots wideout left New England’s 20-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday night with a shoulder injury. Head coach Bill Belichick didn’t have too much of an update on Thornton after the game, but did say he expected just about everybody to be available next week.

Belichick on Saturday didn’t budge much when asked about Thornton, but the diagnosis seems to be something other than a shoulder.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the rookie standout suffered a collarbone injury.

“The promising campaign is now put on hold, though based on his timetable, the injury to the speedster is not season ending,” Rapoport tweeted.

Collarbone injuries can be tricky and it’s unclear just when Thornton will return to the Patriots.

The Baylor product was making a case throughout training camp and the preseason that he would be an important role player for New England this season. For now, though, fans will have to wait to see Thornton back on the field.