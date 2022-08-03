NFL To Appeal Suspension Ruling On Browns QB Deshaun Watson

NESN Logo Sign In

The suspension saga between the NFL and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be coming to an end, at least anytime soon.

The NFL on Wednesday appealed the six-game suspension for Watson, seeking a more significant penalty for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s ruling Monday.

Watson had faced over 20 civil lawsuits relating to alleged sexual misconduct in the months prior to the ruling, settling almost every one before Monday’s decision.

Through the latest collective bargaining agreement, the NFL and NFL Players Association each had the opportunity to appeal the suspension once it was handed down. In the hours prior to the official ruling, the NFLPA stated it would stand by Robinson’s decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal. Under the same CBA, Goodell has the option to consider the appeal himself or he can appoint someone to do so.

The decision by the NFL could cause things to get messy.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported Wednesday that the league would look to push the suspension to at least a full year and include a monetary fine for Watson. It was noted in Robinson’s report that the NFL was pushing for an initial suspension of one full season.

I'm told NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension that would be a minimum of one year. But perhaps more significant given the structure of Watson's contract, source tells me the NFL's appeal will also include a monetary fine. Money is now a significant part of the equation. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2022

Darlington also reported Watson’s camp was willing to take the league to court, just as Tom Brady, Ezekiel Elliott and Adrian Peterson did before him.