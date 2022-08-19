NFL Writer Suggests Browns Trade For 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

NESN Logo Sign In

With much uncertainty lying ahead of the 2022-23 season for quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson, one NFL columnist has a suggestion for the Cleveland Browns.

In his latest piece, Nate Davis of USA Today Sports proposed the idea of Garoppolo serving as a placeholder at the quarterback spot for Watson, a response to Thursday’s clarification of Watson’s suspension for the upcoming season, which was officially set to 11 games with a $5 million fine.

Here’s how Davis expanded on his proposition to the Browns:

“Garoppolo could be the guy to pull off a salvage operation on the shores of Lake Erie,” Davis wrote. “Like Brissett, Jimmy G.’s physical tools — aside from that marquee smile — are unremarkable. Both quarterbacks have spent their entire careers with good teams and were even teammates in 2016 with New England — and that presents an interesting case study to the comparison.”

Davis added: “Garoppolo also excels at play action, and — like the 49ers’ attack — the Browns’ offense is predicated on establishing a ground game propelled by Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, both operating behind an exceptional line.”

Garoppolo, who has reportedly ghosted the 49ers organization, has made his displeasure crystal clear and brought his future into question with the season just around the corner.

The 30-year-old veteran of eight seasons spent his the five with San Francisco, breaking out of the role as Tom Brady’s backup in New England. However, Garoppolo has yet to raise a Vince Lombardi trophy as the go-to quarterback, falling short in Super Bowl LIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.