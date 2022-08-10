Nia Long Wished Ime Udoka Happy Birthday With Throwback Tweet

Nia Long and Ime Udoka have been engaged since 2015

by

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka got to celebrate his 45th birthday on Tuesday with those that care the most about him.

On the shortlist of people that support Udoka is longtime fiancée Nia Long, who shared a throwback image of the Celtics’ fearless leader with a simple caption: “Happy Birthday Udoka.”

The black and white image is of Udoka’s playing days, as you can just make out a basketball jersey. Udoka will hope to celebrate a lot more next season, as the Celtics currently reside as the favorites to win the NBA Finals in the 2022-23 season.

