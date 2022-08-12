Nine Takeaways From Patriots’ Preseason-Opening Loss To Giants

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — While most of their starters looked on from the sideline, the New England Patriots opened the 2022 preseason Thursday night with a 23-21 loss to the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium:

Here are nine takeaways from that game:

1. We learned next to nothing about the Patriots’ new offense

You’ve likely heard about the revamped offense the Patriots have been running (without much success) in training camp. Zone runs. Play-action bootlegs. Tight receiver splits. A heavier emphasis on two-tight end looks. Shanahan, McVay, etc., etc.

Well, we didn’t see much of that Thursday night. The Patriots’ JV team kept things vanilla on offense, spending the entire game in standard 11 personnel with little substitution and no creative play-calling wrinkles.

Part of that was out of necessity, since Matt Sokol was their only active tight end, and part surely was born out of Bill Belichick’s desire to not reveal any more than he needs to in a meaningless exhibition game.

Concerns about the Patriots’ new scheme will persist until we see Mac Jones and the starters run it efficiently in a live-contact setting. Perhaps we’ll see a more representative sample against the Carolina Panthers, with whom New England will hold joint practices next week.

2. We still don’t know who will call offensive plays

Matt Patricia opened the game as the Patriots’ play-caller. That wasn’t surprising; the offensive line coach has been the man on the radio during the vast majority of 11-on-11 periods during training camp.