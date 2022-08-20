Nine Takeaways From Patriots’ Preseason Win Over Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots notched their first victory of the 2022 preseason Friday night, defeating the Carolina Panthers 20-10 at Gillette Stadium.

The teams took different gameday approaches after squaring off in two highly contentious joint practices, with New England choosing to play its starters on both sides of the ball while Carolina trotted out backups.

Here are nine takeaways from exhibition game No. 2:

1. Matt Patricia calls plays (all of them)

In last week’s preseason opener against the New York Giants, Patricia called the plays for quarterback Brian Hoyer, then ceded those duties to Joe Judge when rookie Bailey Zappe entered the game. That was not the case in this game.

Patricia was the Patriots’ sole offensive play-caller Friday night, doing so for Mac Jones, Hoyer and Zappe.

Does this mean the play-caller “process” Bill Belichick refrenced after last week’s game is complete? We’ll see. There were rumors this week that Belichick himself was calling plays in some joint practice periods.

But this seems to suggest Patricia will be the voice in Jones’ helmet when the regular season begins.