Of Course Patrice Bergeron Returned To Bruins On Team-Friendly Contract

Nothing about what happened Monday with Patrice Bergeron and the Bruins should surprise anyone.

The B’s announced Bergeron will return for a 19th season. The news came after Bergeron went through his own thought process on whether he even wanted to play, and then general manager Don Sweeney also needed to find a way to get the captain back under a tight budget.

The unsurprising result is Bergeron coming back for at least one more season to play for the only team he’s ever known. The details of the contract are wildly team-friendly for the reigning Selke Trophy winner who is coming off one of the best seasons in his Hall of Fame career.

The club announced Bergeron will have a base salary of $2.5 million and could make up to $5 million in 2022-23 if he hits incentives. According to TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie, the base is technically $1.5 million with another $1 million in a signing bonus. Bergeron, according to Lavoie, can make an additional $2.5 million … if he plays 10 games.

It’s the ultimate team move for the ultimate team player.

First, the mechanics of such a deal. The NHL collective bargaining agreement allows teams to sign players aged 35 or older (Bergeron is 37) to one-year deals with incentives. Using those incentives, teams can go over the salary cap by 7.5%, and those overages are added to the following season cap tax. So, for a player like Bergeron, you give him easily attainable incentives (like 10 games played) knowing he’ll hit it and get his money but it keeps the cap number low.

The Bruins did the same thing with David Krejci, who also is returning for at least one more season.