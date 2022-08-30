Oops! Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera Celebrated Game-Winning Homer That Wasn’t

NESN Logo Sign In

Oswaldo Cabrera certainly has impressed ever since the New York Yankees called him up from Triple-A earlier this month, but the versatile 23-year-old made a mistake Monday he’s going to want back.

Cabrera, at the plate with two outs in the ninth inning and the Yankees trailing the Angels 4-3 in Los Angeles, thought he connected on a potential game-winning home run only to record the final out of the contest.

Cabrera’s deep fly found Angels center fielder Mike Trout on the warning track, but only after he seemingly exited the batter’s box with a bit of swagger following the two-strike pitch.

I like Oswaldo Cabrera but strutting on a ball that stays in the park is never not funny: pic.twitter.com/RiQgioj1WW — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) August 30, 2022

Cabrera, a right fielder-infielder hybrid, already has 12 hits with a .676 OPS during his 12 games with the Yankees. He’s ranked as the team’s 14th-best prospect by MLB.com.

The Yankees will face the Angels again Tuesday night with the American League-East leaders a road favorite in the matchup.