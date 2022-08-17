Panthers’ Brian Burns Reacts On Twitter To Fake Mac Jones Fight Report

NESN Logo Sign In

Football fans and media members should closely check the source before they run wild with an NFL “report.”

Thousands of people on Twitter were duped Tuesday in wake of multiple scraps in Foxboro between the Panthers and the Patriots during the teams’ joint practice. Twitter user @S_CharlesNFL, who runs a parody account, jokingly tweeted that Mac Jones gave an explicit directive to Brian Burns, which sparked one of the afternoon’s fights. Jones and Burnes, of course, have history stemming from last season when the Patriots quarterback appeared to twist the Panthers defensive end’s ankle.

The fake report went viral enough that Burns himself caught wind of it. The 2021 Pro Bowler laughed it off, tweeting “People believe anything nowadays” coupled with four crying-laughing emojis.

Football folks should keep their eyes open for more fake reports Wednesday, as the Patriots and the Panthers engaged in fisticuffs for the second consecutive practice.