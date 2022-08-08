Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Predicting Cuts Before Preseason

NESN Logo Sign In

With nine training camp practices in the books and the preseason opener on the horizon, the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster is starting to take shape.

The Patriots shared some early hints last Friday, separating their roster into one team of starters and key contributors and one team of backups for a game simulation held inside Gillette Stadium.

Is every player from that starters squad a roster lock? Certainly not. But the primetime practice offered an informative look at the Patriots’ current depth chart, providing some intel on how some of the team’s competitive roster battles are shaking out.

Ahead of Thursday night’s exhibition matchup against the New York Giants, here’s our latest attempt at predicting the Patriots’ final roster:

QUARTERBACK (3)

In: Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

Out: None

The Patriots like what they’ve seen from the rookie Zappe, who’s gotten plenty of reps in camp with Hoyer missing time with a reported illness. Could a strong preseason win him the top backup job? Perhaps. But there’s value in keeping Hoyer, who got $3 million guaranteed this offseason and is an important mentor for Jones. It’d also help to have a veteran voice in the QB room with Joe Judge coaching the position for the first time.

RUNNING BACK (4)

In: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Ty Montgomery

PUP: James White

Out: J.J. Taylor, Kevin Harris

Montgomery’s versatility allows the Patriots to carry fewer traditional running backs in this projection. He’s listed as a wide receiver but has seen just as many reps in the backfield this summer, if not more, looking like a strong candidate to handle third-down back duties if White can’t recover from hip surgery in time for the season. Stevenson and Strong also could see snaps in that role, and if the latter stays healthy after seemingly shaking an early-camp injury, it could be hard for the Patriots to find room for Taylor or Harris on the 53.

WIDE RECEIVER (5)

In: Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton

Out: Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Josh Hammond

Don’t write off Nixon, who was awesome in minicamp and saw increased reps with Jones and the offensive regulars in the second week of training camp. But this is a deep group, and the 2021 seventh-round draft pick still has repped mostly with the scout team this summer. Montgomery can contribute here, too, as well as on special teams.