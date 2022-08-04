How Bill Belichick Handled Question About Army-Navy Ticket Hookup

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Moments before the start of Thursday’s Patriots training camp practice, there was a humorous, awkward moment, one that ended far better than initially feared.

In case you missed it, Bill Belichick on Wednesday expressed his excitement for the 2023 Army-Navy game, which will be played at Gillette Stadium. Of course, New England’s head coach has deep ties to the Naval Academy, for which his father, Steve, taught and coached for 30 years.

Then, Thursday morning, Jerry Thornton of Barstool Sports asked Belichick whether he could get tickets to the game for one of Thornton’s friends. Thornton obviously was joking, but his delivery was convincing and it had other reporters wondering whether Belichick would get ticked off.

To Belichick’s credit, he laughed at the question before giving a thoughtful, detailed explanation of his relationship with the Naval Academy.

Here’s the full exchange:

Thornton: “Bill, yesterday you mentioned the Army-Navy game here next year. Do you have a connection for tickets? I’m asking for a friend.”

Belichick: “Do I think I can get a ticket to the game? I do. I think I could get a ticket to the game.