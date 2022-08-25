Patriots Captain Devin McCourty Gave This Advice To QB Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Devin McCourty has seen some changes in Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones was challenged by New England from the get-go and he seemingly passed a series of tests over the course of his rookie season. After winning the starting signal-caller job before his first NFL campaign, Jones time and time again proved himself to Bill Belichick and company and solidified his status as the Patriots’ franchise QB.

The 23-year-old didn’t show any signs of complacency over the offseason and in the summer, but McCourty has noticed Jones is more comfortable around his team. Perhaps that has something to do with the advice Jones received from the veteran safety.

“I think he’s just been way more himself this year,” McCourty said Wednesday on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “When you come in and you’re a rookie, I think everything is all, ‘How do I learn? I need to learn everything possible.’ I feel like this year, he’s letting some of that go. He’s obviously still learning, but he’s being himself. He’s leading, he’s doing the things I think he did at Alabama, that he did in high school. That’s the thing I’ve been encouraging him (about). Don’t try to be a type of leader you think you should be, just be yourself. It’s been a lot of fun. Obviously, as an older guy, to watch him grow in just a year and do different things, it’s helped us out a lot offensively and I would say overall, even, as a team.”

It would be truly impressive if an improved Jones leads the Patriots to the NFL playoffs for a second consecutive season, especially in a vastly upgraded AFC. Oddsmakers aren’t counting on it, though, as New England is a -200 bet at DraftKings Sportsbook to miss the 2022 postseason.