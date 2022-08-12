Patriots Captains Praise ‘Tremendous Legacy’ James White Carries

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — James White was known as a quiet leader in New England, but his impact was felt throughout his eight-year career with the Patriots.

The three-time Super Bowl winning running back announced his retirement Thursday. Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick gave their thanks and praise to White — as did former teammate Julian Edelman.

After the Week 1 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday, New England special teams captain Matthew Slater wanted to take the time postgame to honor White, both as a player and as a person.

“I’ve had the good fortune of being around for a long time, and I think one of the great things about this place is the fact we’ve had so many great individuals, in particularly players, that have left tremendous legacies here,” Slater said. “It’s my personal belief that all of us leave legacies in things that we do — our fingerprints are left on relationships. They’re left on our professional careers. They’re left on the lives of our families, the people in the communities. We all leave legacies one way or another. Some of us leave good ones, some of us not so good ones and some of us leave great legacies.

“And when I think about James White, I think he left a tremendous, tremendous legacy here, not just for what he did on the field. When I think about all the things that we hope to embody here — all the things I hope to embody as a dad, as a husband, as a teammate, as a friend, James embodied all of that. So it’s tough to say goodbye to someone like that. We’re not saying goodbye, but as he transitions to the next phase of his life, I certainly want to be one of the first people to celebrate the legacy that James White left here. He’s a true Patriot, but he’s a better human being, and we’re all better for having been around him.”

While he did not play Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, Devin McCourty also wanted to honor White, and he came up with an analogy to illustrate how great of a person the 30-year-old running back was.

“I think the biggest thing for me with James is you don’t say this too often about people but he’s one of those guys if someday my daughter found a guy and said, ‘I’m going to bring home a guy kind of like James White,’ I’d be excited,” McCourty said. “Just to come in here and not play much, really not at all as a rookie and work his butt off.