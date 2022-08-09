Two Key Patriots Kicked Out Of Training Camp Practice After Heated Fight

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — A heavyweight bout broke out late in Tuesday’s Patriots practice.

Center David Andrews and defensive tackle Christian Barmore were kicked out after getting into a heated fight during an 11-on-11 period. The incident, which happened after Mac Jones completed a pass to Hunter Henry, saw both players take swings and go to the ground, taking a pile down with them.

It’s unclear what sparked the dustup.

Andrews was involved in a brief scuffle earlier in practice, but it was hard to tell whom he was engaging with. Nobody was kicked out after that incident.

Barmore immediately left the field after being kicked out, whereas Andrews stood on the sideline for a few minutes before walking down to the lower practice field.

Andrews’ emotional day followed Monday’s frustrating practice, after which the Patriots center gave an impassioned speech during an offense-only huddle

NESN.com’s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.