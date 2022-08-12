Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Smiles, Laughs, Hugs Reporter At Halftime

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots kicked off preseason football Thursday against the New York Giants, but that doesn’t mean things have to be so serious.

That appeared to be the attitude New England coach Bill Belichick took when interviewed at halftime by WBZ reporter Steve Burton, who’s birthday was Thursday. After the interview was complete, Belichick wished Burton a happy birthday and gave a Paul Rudd-type line of “here we are at Gillette.”

The gesture shocked former Patriots quarterback and color commentator Scott Zolak, who admitted even he had never seen that side of Belichick.

Fans are used to the coach’s stern persona — that has players going to great lengths to not meet in person — and believe he is incapable of loosening up and having fun. However, it appears Belichick is warming up at 70 years old, having given high praise to second-year signal-caller Mac Jones during training camp as well.

