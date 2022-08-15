Patriots Coach Tempering Tyquan Thornton Expectations After Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyquan Thornton has generated considerable hype as he works his way through his first New England Patriots training camp.

Troy Brown wasn’t about to add to that Monday.

The Patriots’ receivers coach was stingy with compliments when asked about the promising rookie wideout, saying only that Thornton still has a lot to improve upon.

“Have I seen the type of growth from Tyquan?” Brown said before the Patriots’ latest camp practice. “He’s been here three weeks. We’ve been in camp three weeks. He’s got a long way to go.”

Brown was asked what he likes about Thornton, the second-round draft pick who ran a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash at this year’s combine but has impressed with his quickness and ball tracking this summer.

“Well, he was fast,” Brown replied. “He had a great time at the combine. We’ll see if he can translate it over to the football field. He’s a good kid.”

Brown also downplayed the touchdown Thornton scored in last Thursday’s preseason opener against the New York Giants.