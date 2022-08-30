Patriots Cut These 24 Players Ahead Of 53-Man Roster Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ initial 53-man roster is set.

To get there, the Patriots on Tuesday released/waived 24 players, placed two on injured reserve (defensive lineman Henry Anderson and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson) and placed one on the reserve/suspended list (defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale).

Here is New England’s full list of roster cuts:

RELEASED

CB Terrance Mitchell

LB Harvey Langi

CB Justin Bethel

OL James Ferentz

WAIVED

TE Devin Asiasi

OL Drew Desjarlais

RB Kevin Harris

OL Arlington Hambright

RB J.J. Taylor

OL Will Sheman

WR Josh Hammond

LB Nate Wieland

DL Jeremiah Pharms

LB Cameron McGrone

WR Tre Nixon

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

OL Kody Russey

OL Yasir Durant

S Brad Hawkins

TE Jalen Wydermyer

TE Matt Sokol

DL LaBryan Ray

K Tristan Vizcaino

Many of these players likely will land on the Patriots’ practice squad if they are not claimed or signed by other teams. One or more also could rejoin the 53-man roster as early as Wednesday after the Patriots move wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (and potentially running back Ty Montgomery) to short-term injured reserve.

Bethel, one of the NFL’s top punt gunners, would be one candidate to swiftly re-sign since he is a vested veteran and does not need to pass through waivers. But an Instagram post the cornerback shared after his release seemed to suggest he won’t be back. Mitchell, Ferentz and Langi also are vested veterans who could return post-IR moves.