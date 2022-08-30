Patriots Cut These 24 Players Ahead Of 53-Man Roster Deadline

The New England Patriots’ initial 53-man roster is set.
To get there, the Patriots on Tuesday released/waived 24 players, placed two on injured reserve (defensive lineman Henry Anderson and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson) and placed one on the reserve/suspended list (defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale).
Here is New England’s full list of roster cuts:
RELEASED
CB Terrance Mitchell
LB Harvey Langi
CB Justin Bethel
OL James Ferentz
WAIVED
TE Devin Asiasi
OL Drew Desjarlais
RB Kevin Harris
OL Arlington Hambright
RB J.J. Taylor
OL Will Sheman
WR Josh Hammond
LB Nate Wieland
DL Jeremiah Pharms
LB Cameron McGrone
WR Tre Nixon
WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
OL Kody Russey
OL Yasir Durant
S Brad Hawkins
TE Jalen Wydermyer
TE Matt Sokol
DL LaBryan Ray
K Tristan Vizcaino
Many of these players likely will land on the Patriots’ practice squad if they are not claimed or signed by other teams. One or more also could rejoin the 53-man roster as early as Wednesday after the Patriots move wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (and potentially running back Ty Montgomery) to short-term injured reserve.
Bethel, one of the NFL’s top punt gunners, would be one candidate to swiftly re-sign since he is a vested veteran and does not need to pass through waivers. But an Instagram post the cornerback shared after his release seemed to suggest he won’t be back. Mitchell, Ferentz and Langi also are vested veterans who could return post-IR moves.
Because they were placed on IR before the initial roster was finalized, Anderson and Wilkerson cannot play this season unless the Patriots release them with an injury settlement.
Ekuale won’t count toward the Patriots’ 53-man roster until his two-game suspension expires. New England must choose before Week 3 whether to remove a player from the roster to make room for the veteran D-tackle or release him.
The Patriots open the regular season Sept. 11 at the Miami Dolphins.