Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Preseason Loss To Giants

FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday night’s preseason game between the Patriots and Giants was a predictably boring affair, but don’t tell that to the players who actually saw playing time.

Most of New England’s projected starters, including Mac Jones, took the night off against New York. But others, like rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton, had opportunities to prove themselves worthy of roles and/or roster spots. (Thornton actually hauled in a two-yard touchdown reception.)

So, who stood out in what was a last-second, 23-21 win for the Giants

Here are three studs and three duds from the Patriots’ preseason opener:

STUDS

Mack Wilson, LB

Wilson’s speed has been a difference-maker during practice and it showed up against the Giants. He was flying all over the field in the first half, racking up five combined tackles and at least one quarterback pressure. Acquired in the offseason Chase Winovich trade, Wilson has the kind of athleticism and explosiveness that New England has been sorely lacking at linebacker.

Sam Roberts, DL

The sixth-round pick has been a relative no-show during training camp but was a beast in the first half. At one point, he registered a pressure and drew a hold on back-to-back plays. Roberts, who is physically imposing in person, finished the night with six combined tackles and was a problem for the Giants whenever on the field.

Tre Nixon, WR

Could’ve gone with Kristian Wilkerson here, as he put up the butter numbers. But we’ll pick Nixon, who had a drop in the first half but made up for it in the second when he caught a pair of 30-plus yard catches on one drive. Nixon finished the game with four catches on eight targets for 81 yards. He still might be a roster longshot, but the 2021 seventh-rounder has been solid in practice and was good Thursday night.