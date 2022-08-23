Patriots Must Build Off Encouraging Final Drive In Raiders Joint Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

HENDERSON, Nev. — Even by its own low standards, the Patriots offense was terrible Tuesday in a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders.

These were the first five plays for Mac Jones and the first-team offense during 11-on-11s against the top Raiders defense:

Stuffed run

Stuffed run

Sack

Decent run by Rhamondre Stevenson

Stuffed run

How about a red-zone period?

Stuffed run

Touchdown to DeVante Parker

Incomplete to Damien Harris

Pass broken up in end zone (intended for Nelson Agholor)

Stuffed run

Drop by Kendrick Bourne

And so it went. And things bottomed out when another 11-on-11 period ended in a Jones interception. Jones looked distressed afterward, pacing up and down the sideline while talking to no one.

In many ways, Tuesday marked the worst performance by New England’s offense this summer. And that’s saying something, given just how bad Jones and the first-teamers were during the wretched practice on Aug. 8.