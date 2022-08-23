Patriots Must Build Off Encouraging Final Drive In Raiders Joint Practice

HENDERSON, Nev. — Even by its own low standards, the Patriots offense was terrible Tuesday in a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders.
These were the first five plays for Mac Jones and the first-team offense during 11-on-11s against the top Raiders defense:
Stuffed run
Stuffed run
Sack
Decent run by Rhamondre Stevenson
Stuffed run
How about a red-zone period?
Stuffed run
Touchdown to DeVante Parker
Incomplete to Damien Harris
Pass broken up in end zone (intended for Nelson Agholor)
Stuffed run
Drop by Kendrick Bourne
And so it went. And things bottomed out when another 11-on-11 period ended in a Jones interception. Jones looked distressed afterward, pacing up and down the sideline while talking to no one.
In many ways, Tuesday marked the worst performance by New England’s offense this summer. And that’s saying something, given just how bad Jones and the first-teamers were during the wretched practice on Aug. 8.
However, there was a glimmer of hope during the waning moments of Tuesday’s practice, which took place amid scorching temperatures at the Raiders’ remarkably nice training facility.
Jones and the offensive starters took the field for a two-minute drill against Vegas’ first-team defense. The Patriots quarterback then went 6-of-7 including a drive-capping touchdown to Bourne, who might’ve sent a training camp’s worth of frustration into the ground with a thunderous spike.
To put it mildly, the Patriots’ offense needed that kind of drive before the end of practice. Moreover, succeeding in situational moments, like a two-minute drill, always is a good sign. But can New England build on it for Wednesday’s practice?
“I think so,” center David Andrews said. “It’s really not a game-planning thing, really just trying to work on fundamentals — things like that. There’s a lot we can go on and correct. … Maybe tweak some things here and there. …
“I thought we finished today good in the two-minute drill. Mac did a great job, good job of communicating everything.”
Andrews then was asked whether the finish to practice could change the “morale” of the offense heading into Wednesday.
“I think so, yeah,” he said. “We’ve all been in those games where maybe a couple things don’t go right, but you end up in a big two-minute drive or get the lead. … There’s a lot to build on.”
Rhamondre Stevenson was less idealistic about a potential carryover but was encouraged by what the offense was able to do during the drive.
“We can’t really use it as a (springboard) for tomorrow,” Stevenson said. “But it’s great, finishing at the end of practice, two-minute situation — that’s end-of-game. So, that’s a big situation, and to score on that is big.”
Here’s the thing: This is, like, the third or fourth time this summer that the Patriots offense has done this.
The improved play in the practice after the Aug. 8 debacle was supposed to spark a turnaround. A decent two-minute drive during an otherwise rough joint practice with the Panthers was supposed to do the same. Jones’ promising third drive during last Friday’s preseason game against Carolina was supposed to be a sign of things to come.
Well, that all proved to be wishful thinking. The Patriots have to hope — perhaps against hope — that Tuesday’s two-minute drive was something different.
NESN.com’s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.