Patriots Host Four For Workouts Prior To 53-Man Roster Cutdown

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will soon cut their roster down to 53 players, but that’s not stopping them from keeping an updated list of available free agents.

New England hosted wide receiver Dazz Newsome, safety Bubba Bolden, offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter and offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. for workouts on Sunday, according to ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss.

The group is headlined by second-year pro Newsome, who spent his rookie season on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad before being waived Aug. 23. The former sixth-round pick played in three games for Chicago in 2021, serving as a punt returner in addition to his duties at wide receiver. The 23-year-old was used as a ball carrier during his lone preseason appearance with the Bears this summer, scoring a rushing touchdown. He visited with the Tennessee Titans on Friday.

Bolden, 22, is a rookie safety out of Miami. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft before eventually being waived on Aug. 20. The rookie initially started his college career at USC, where he was teammates with Patriots rookie Jack Jones, but left the program after receiving a 28-month suspension by the school.

Kerstetter, 23, is a rookie offensive lineman out of Texas who spent time with the Buffalo Bills earlier in the offseason. In 58 games at Texas, Kerstetter made 49 starts at tackle, guard and center. He was a team captain in 2020 and 2021.

Wheatley Jr., 25, went undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2020 before trying his hand in The Spring League. His success in the developmental league led to time with the Bears in 2021 and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. He is the son of former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley. He did not begin playing the offensive line until he transferred to Stony Brook from Michigan.

While the Patriots are always updating their emergency lists, these players could be looked at as potential practice squad additions following Tuesday’s cut down deadline. Players the Patriots cut on Tuesday can be signed to active rosters, opening up spots for those who worked out Sunday.