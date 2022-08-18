Hunter Henry Injury: Here’s Encouraging Update On Patriots Tight End

NESN Logo Sign In

Given Hunter Henry’s injury history, it’s always at least somewhat concerning when the Patriots tight end misses a practice.

That was the case Wednesday, when Henry was absent for New England’s second joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. He left the field during Tuesday’s session with an undisclosed injury and didn’t return.

But Henry is expected to be fine, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“Patriots TE Hunter Henry, who missed practice today, is dealing with a minor injury and should return soon, per source,” Howe tweeted Wednesday night. “Minimal concern on his status.”

Henry is coming off a strong first season in New England. He racked up 603 receiving yards and led the Patriots with nine receiving touchdowns. Perhaps most importantly, he played a full season for the first time in his six-year NFL career.

The Patriots and Panthers will face off Friday night in a preseason matchup. It’s unclear whether Henry, quarterback Mac Jones and other offensive starters will play after sitting out last Thursday’s game against the New York Giants.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.