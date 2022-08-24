Patriots Injuries: Three Key Players Leave Raiders Joint Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

HENDERSON, Nev. — Three core members of the New England Patriots’ offense did not finish Wednesday’s joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Running back Damien Harris left the field midway through practice, accompanied by a team trainer, and did not return. Harris, who projects as the Patriots’ lead back, had been a full participant in every practice since the start of training camp.

Later, wide receiver Nelson Agholor and offensive tackle Nelson Agholor both exited the practice area with members of the training staff. Both eventually returned but did not reenter competitive drills, watching the rest of practice from the sideline.

Agholor spoke with reporters after practice, signaling that his ailment likely was minor.

“I can get better,” the wideout said when asked about his injury status. “Game of football. Get better. Just do what needs to be done to get better. … I’m ready whenever my time’s called. The coaches are going to determine all that, but I’m prepared to get ready.”

Wynn missed four practices and the Patriots’ second preseason game with an undisclosed injury before returning to the field Monday in Las Vegas. He sported a red non-contact jersey on his first day back but shed it for the last two practices.

When Wynn exited Wednesday, Justin Herron replaced him at right tackle on the first-team offense.