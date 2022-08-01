Isaiah Wynn Stiff-Arms Questions About Patriots Changing His Position

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Isaiah Wynn has no problem deflecting questions he doesn’t feel like answering, and that’s exactly what he did after Monday’s Patriots training camp practice.

During spring practices, Wynn gave short non-answers when asked about New England moving him from left tackle to right tackle. He faced similar questions Monday, with NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry pushing Wynn to reveal the reason for the position switch.

The exchange bordered on Belichickian.

Perry: “Have they told you why they changed your position?”

Wynn: “It ain’t got nothin’ to do with me. I’m wherever they need me to be.”

Perry: “So, they haven’t explained it to you?”

Wynn: “I’m wherever they need me to be.”