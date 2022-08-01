Isaiah Wynn Stiff-Arms Questions About Patriots Changing His Position

FOXBORO, Mass. — Isaiah Wynn has no problem deflecting questions he doesn’t feel like answering, and that’s exactly what he did after Monday’s Patriots training camp practice.
During spring practices, Wynn gave short non-answers when asked about New England moving him from left tackle to right tackle. He faced similar questions Monday, with NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry pushing Wynn to reveal the reason for the position switch.
The exchange bordered on Belichickian.
Perry: “Have they told you why they changed your position?”
Wynn: “It ain’t got nothin’ to do with me. I’m wherever they need me to be.”
Perry: “So, they haven’t explained it to you?”
Wynn: “I’m wherever they need me to be.”
Perry: “I get that … I’m just wondering if they’ve given any…”
Wynn: “I’m wherever they need me to be.”
Perry: “So…”
Wynn: “You want me to repeat it again?”
Perry: “Well you’re not really answering the question.”
Wynn: “Yeah, but, you know, it’s my answer. So, you’ve got to take it, you know? Got you.”
(You can click here to watch Wynn’s full post-practice news conference.)
Wynn has worked almost exclusively at right tackle during training camp with Trent Brown at left tackle. He only has moved to the left while working with the second-team offense, indicating the Patriots are considering using him as swing tackle should injuries pop up. Justin Herron also could fill such a role.
Wynn will be a free agent after this season and has been a subject of trade speculation since switching positions.
NESN.com’s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.