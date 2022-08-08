Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Explains Why Teammates Love Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took New England by storm in 2021, winning the starting job out of camp and developing trust in pothers through his Pro-Bowl level play.

The NFL world has been quick to commend the former Alabama signal caller throughout his first real offseason and the beginning of his second training camp. His head coach — who is notoriously-stingy with compliments — even threw a couple in the way of Jones.

But what has been most evident in the “People love Mac Jones” department has been the praise he receives from his teammates. From Cam Newton to David Andrews to Joshuah Bledsoe, people can’t seem to stop themselves from loving Mac Jones. In an interview with NFL Network’s Mike Giardi and Scott Pioli on Sunday, Jakobi Meyers added his name to the list.

“He’s just down to earth,” Meyers said. “If a guy went into the locker room right now and met Mac, you wouldn’t really recognize that he was the first rounder, the tenth pick, you know what I mean? It would just be like a guy, you might not even think he’s a football player.

“He’s just a humble dude, a great guy to be around. He don’t really step over nobody, but when he wants something done he’s going to make sure it gets done. So, you respect him but it’s not really a fear-based thing where he thinks he’s better than anybody. That’s why I love him.”

Meyers has more reason to love Jones than their off-field relationship, as the 25-year-old pass catcher had a career year with Jones — his third quarterback in as many seasons — under center. Meyers caught 83 balls for 866 yards and his first two-career touchdowns.

If the touchdowns keep coming Meyers’ way, surely will the compliments for his quarterback.