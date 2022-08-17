Will James White Pursue Coaching? Retired Patriot Reveals Future Plans

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Over the course of his career with the Patriots, James White built a reputation not just as a great, smart player, but also as a leader and mentor.

So, it’s no surprise that many are wondering whether White, who announced his NFL retirement last week, could pursue coaching in the future.

The 30-year-old was asked that question Tuesday evening during a retirement ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

“I have interest in coaching, for sure,” White said. “I don’t think I might do that right away, as the hours can be very strenuous. But I have interest in coaching. Probably do TV, radio. I love shoes, so, getting into shoe design or something like that — that’d be really cool for me, too. I have a lot of different interests.

“I’ll just take some time to relax with my family for a little while and figure things out as they go.”

White also said that he’d like to show his face at practice from time to time going forward and that he plans to stay in touch with New England’s young running backs, such as Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong. Perhaps he’ll take on an informal coaching role in the near future — as Patrick Chung has done during training camp.

Additionally, White revealed when he first realized that his comeback attempt from major hip surgery might not work out. The three-time Super Bowl champion said he hit a “plateau” roughly two weeks before the start of camp, which began July 27.