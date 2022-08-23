Patriots Joint Practice Observations: Offense Craters Vs. Raiders

Cornerback Shaun Wade and offensive lineman Bill Murray watched the latter part of practice from the sideline. Wade had removed his shoulder pads, and Murray was in a practice jersey and shorts. It wasn’t clear why or when they stopped participating. Murray missed all of last week with an injury, but Wade had been a full participant in each practice since the start of camp.

OFFENSE UPDATE

A productive final drive allowed the Patriots to leave practice with some encouragement. But this was one of the worst performances of the summer for Mac Jones and the first-team offense.

Very little went right for Jones and company during their first three rounds of 11-on-11 drills.

The Patriots attempted to run the ball seven times with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson during those periods, and six of those attempts were stuffed for minimal gains. Stevenson had the lone positive carry to close out the group’s first series.

New England’s offense had shown signs of improvement in last week’s joint practices with Carolina, but nearly all of that came in the passing game. The Patriots called just nine run plays over the two Panthers practices, and their struggles from earlier in training camp persisted.

Their passing attack wasn’t much better Tuesday. Jones went just 2-for-8 over his first three 11-on-11 periods, with a short completion to Nelson Agholor and a well-placed touchdown pass to DeVante Parker. His other attempts resulted in off-target incompletions to Harris and Jakobi Meyers, pass breakups intended for Agholor, a Kendrick Bourne drop in the end zone and an interception that capped a largely unproductive drive.

Jones was trying to hit tight end Jonnu Smith on a crossing route near the goal line but found Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown instead. After the pick, Jones briefly conferred with quarterbacks coach Joe Judge before walking 60 yards downfield and back, alone, his frustration clearly evident.

The saving grace came on the last possession for the first-team offense, a simulated two-minute drill. Jones was sacked once on the drive and had another pass to Agholor broken up, but he closed with three straight completions, finding Smith inside the 5-yard line and then Bourne in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Bourne celebrated that score with an emphatic spike that sent the ball soaring through the air.