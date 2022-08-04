Patriots Linebacker Suffers Training Camp Injury, Helped Off Field

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai had to be helped off the field by team trainers after suffering an apparent leg injury during Thursday’s training camp practice.

Tavai sustained the injury during a red-zone 11-on-11 period late in practice. He remained down on the field for several minutes before exiting into the medical tent, where he stayed for the remainder of practice.

A second-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2019, Tavai appeared in 13 games for the Patriots last season, contributing mostly on special teams. The 25-year-old is competing for a roster spot in New England’s new-look linebacking corps.

During a Sirius XM NFL Radio interview earlier this week, head coach Bill Belichick said he expected Tavai to be a “big factor … on all four downs” for the Patriots this season.

Belichick, linebackers coach Steve Belichick and offensive line coach Matt Patricia, who drafted and coached Tavai in Detroit, checked in on the linebacker before he was helped off.

Thursday’s practice was the Patriots’ seventh of training camp. They’re scheduled to practice again Friday night inside Gillette Stadium.

