Patriots Mailbag: Should New England Trade Receiver Before Season?

But the Patriots’ offensive struggles have been the No. 1 storyline of training camp, and this is the first time we’ll see them face off against a different defense in a live-contact setting. Will fans come out of this game encouraged by their progress or sounding the alarm bells?

@JulesReturn

Is the hype on Ty Montgomery overblown or has he just been that good so far?

To me, the hype surrounding Montgomery has been more about usage than performance. He hasn’t been out here making highlight-reel plays every day in practice, but he’s seen consistent and extensive reps with Jones and the top offense since the start of training camp. He can play wide receiver, running back, play on special teams and return kicks.

The Patriots are a big “the more you can do” team, and no one in camp right now can do more than Montgomery.

It’s been years since the 29-year-old was a viable offensive contributor (less than 200 scrimmage yards in each of the last three seasons), so he’ll still need to prove himself in preseason games. But right now, I think he has a very good chance of landing a roster spot — and possibly even taking over for the injured James White as New England’s top third-down back, though Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie Pierre Strong should also be in the mix there.

It’s not a perfect comparison but think of Montgomery as a 2022 version of Brandon Bolden who can also play wideout.

@salik_tavneer

How has jonnu smith looked all this training camp ?

Smith had a tough drop in the end zone Tuesday, but overall, this has been a good camp for the much-maligned tight end. He’s caught more passes from Jones in full-team drills than any player other than Jakobi Meyers — including some flashy grabs over Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips — and has been a full participant in every practice since the start of the spring.

Remember, Smith skipped voluntary OTAs last year, then dealt with injuries that sidelined him in minicamp and training camp. We’ll see whether the progress he’s shown translates once the regular season begins, but he’s certainly put himself in a stronger position to contribute in Year 2.

I’m also expecting to see much more two-tight end looks from the Patriots this season after they jettisoned the fullback position from their roster. New England ranked near the bottom of the NFL in 12 personnel (1RB, 2TE) usage in 2021, but we’ve seen Smith and Hunter Henry on the field together a lot this summer.