Patriots Mailbag: What Isaiah Wynn Trade Would Mean For O-Line

Expect the Patriots to use Smith and Henry on the field together much more often this season now that they no longer employ a traditional fullback. As for who will back them up, Devin Asiasi is the favorite to win that spot over Matt Sokol and Jalen Wydermyer, but he’s not a roster lock.

New England could opt to roll with just two rostered tight ends and another on the practice squad — a risky move with their expected uptick in 12 personnel (1RB, 2TE) usage — or keep preseason standout Lil’Jordan Humphrey as a wide receiver/tight end hybrid. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey has played some tight end this summer and could provide depth at both spots.

@ketelwan

Most roster predictions list Brenden Schooler as making the team as a ST player… can you expand on what Schooler brings to the team, what his role could be beyond special teams, or anything else to help us fans get to know him better?

I’m part of the camp that has Schooler making the roster as a special teamer. In fact, I think he’s a borderline lock at this stage.

What will he bring? Think of him as a more athletic Nate Ebner, whom he actually had a chance to meet last week in Foxboro. I doubt he’ll have any sort of role outside of the kicking game, but he should play on most of the Patriots’ special teams units, including possibly serving as the personal protector on the punt team. He’s made standout plays on kickoffs and punts in each of his first two preseason games and should get a lot of run Friday night, as well.

Beyond his on-field profile, Schooler has a pretty fascinating backstory. A football nomad of sorts, he played at four different high schools and three different big-time college programs (Oregon, Arizona and Texas). He had a whopping six different collegiate head coaches and went through multiple position changes, bouncing between safety (his listed position with the Patriots) and wide receiver.

Schooler’s freshman-year defensive backs coach at Oregon once told The Oregonian that the 25-year-old “practices like Usain Bolt runs.” We’ve seen some of that this summer.

You can read more on Schooler’s winding road to New England right here.

@FindACure5034

Thoughts on Cam McGrone?

I don’t see him making the 53.

McGrone entered camp with a ton of hype — an unusually high amount for a second-year fifth-round draft pick — after an ACL tear wiped out his rookie season. We expected him to be, at the very least, a contributor in the Patriots’ new-look linebacking corps, if not pushing for a starting job. That just has not happened. McGrone has run with the scout team all summer, and he hasn’t looked good in his preseason appearances, boasting the worst Pro Football Focus grade (28.6) of any Patriots defender.

With Ja’Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Jahlani Tavai and Mack Wilson all above him in the inside linebacker hierarchy, the practice squad looks like the most likely landing spot for McGrone.