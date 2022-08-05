Patriots Mailbag: Which Veterans Could Be Surprise Roster Cuts?

The Cowboys are hurting at receiver with Amari Cooper now in Cleveland and Michael Gallup (torn ACL) and James Washington (fractured foot) both staring at extended absences. They also have the salary cap space ($22 million, per OverTheCap) to swing trade for Nelson Agholor, who’s due to make $9 million in salary this season.

Trading Agholor would free up about $9.9 million in cap space for the Patriots — who only have $4.2 million of it even after extending Davon Godchaux and Jake Bailey — while leaving behind $5 million in dead money. Perhaps that’s an avenue the Patriots would explore if they’re confident in their wideout depth — and if Dallas would be interested in acquiring Agholor at that number after his lackluster 2021 season.

Agholor has looked good this spring and summer, though, with Belichick saying he’s made a “big jump” in his second year with the organization. There’s reason to believe he’ll be more productive than he was in Year 1, even if the additions of DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton could eat into his snap count.

@colbyfau

What is going on with Dalton Keene? I had optimism for him when the team switched to a Shanahan style offense but haven’t heard his name other than missing practices.

The Patriots ditching the traditional fullback should have been an opportunity for Keene. He played H-back at Virginia Tech and has the traits to be a versatile weapon in this new-look New England offense, which looks poised to feature much more two-tight end sets. In an ideal world, maybe Keene could even become a JV version of Kyle Juszczyk, the athletic, multitalented fullback who’s thrived under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

But Keene’s biggest problem is the one you mentioned: The dude just cannot stay healthy. He only played in six games as a rookie, spent all of last season on injured reserve, missed time during spring practice and now has sat out the last three days of training camp with an undisclosed.

As the saying goes, you can’t make the club in the tub, and Keene has been drowning in it throughout his Patriots career. The odds of him sticking on the roster this season grow slimmer by the day, especially as fellow 2020 third-rounder Devin Asiasi — the current favorite to be TE3 behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith — enjoys his best camp to date.

@adam_nixdorf1

What?s the deal with Lil’Jordan Humphrey? Haven?t heard anything about him.

Hasn’t been much to report thus far. Humphrey’s made a few catches here and there in team drills, but nothing notable and no work with the first-team offense. The former New Orleans Saints wideout looks like a long shot to make the team.

@CYamamma

Are you seeing any UDFAs that might make the 53?

As I wrote back in OTAs, I think safety Brenden Schooler has a chance to stick as a special teams-only player. He’s extremely athletic and has gotten a lot of work with Matthew Slater and Cody Davis this spring and summer.

The Patriots need to replenish their pool of special teams talent with players like Brandon Bolden, Brandon King and Gunner Olszewski now gone and Slater and Davis likely approaching the end of their respective careers, and Schooler could fill one of those roles if he proves himself this preseason.

I’ve also seen some positive plays from defensive lineman LaBryan Ray in camp. He has an intriguing backstory as a former five-star recruit whose college career was wrecked by injuries. And the Alabama connection never hurts.