Matthew Judon Has Fair, Comical Reason For Briefly Leaving Patriots Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Judon briefly left the field during Tuesday’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers.

No, the star pass-rusher wasn’t dealing with an injury. And he wasn’t cooling down after one of the multiple practice fights, either. As it turns out, Judon was doing something all humans can relate to.

Take it away, Matt:

I took a pee https://t.co/xmgtxcooah — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) August 16, 2022

Got it. Thanks.

On a more serious note, Judon was one of the best players on the field Tuesday for New England. He registered multiple sacks against Carolina’s offense as part of what was a dominant day for the Patriots defense.

The Patriots and Panthers will practice again Wednesday before squaring off Friday in a preseason matchup.