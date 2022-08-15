This Patriots Star Ranks Ahead Of Mac Jones On NFL Top 100 Players List

NESN Logo Sign In

Say what you want about the current state of the Patriots, but players around the NFL apparently believe New England rosters at least two of the 100 best players in the league.

The NFL on Sunday began rolling out its annual players-voted top 100 list, revealing Nos. 100 through 51. And controversy arrived early, with Patriots sophomore quarterback Mac Jones securing the No. 85 spot.

But Jones isn’t alone on the list. Just after midnight, the NFL announced that linebacker Matthew Judon landed at No. 52.

After his first year in New England, Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) makes his debut on the countdown?



The @Patriots LB takes spot 52 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/Hr1CsFz5L8 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2022

Judon is a worthy inclusion. He transformed New England’s defense last season, leading the Patriots in total quarterback pressures while finishing with 12 1/2 sacks and 60 tackles.

However, Judon likely would’ve landed higher on the list if not for a brutal finish to the campaign. Once a legitimate NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Judon virtually disappeared over the final month and didn’t even earn an All-Pro nod. Still, it was an impressive first season in Foxboro, Mass., for the 30-year-old.

The NFL will reveal the rest of its top 100 list on Sunday, Aug. 21.