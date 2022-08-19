Patriots-Panthers Live Stream: Watch Preseason Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots and Panthers are set to square off in the second preseason game for both teams.

New England and Carolina will do battle Friday night at Gillette Stadium following a week of heated, brawl-filled joint practices in Foxboro, Mass. Hopefully, we get more of a football game and less of a fight club.

Mac Jones reportedly will start for the Patriots on Friday after sitting out last week’s preseason opener. The Panthers, meanwhile, will sit quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, instead alternating veteran P.J. Walker and rookie Matt Corral.

Here’s how to watch the Patriots-Panthers preseason game online and on TV:

When: Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: WBZ-TV (Local CBS affiliates)

Live stream: FuboTV | Patriots.com

