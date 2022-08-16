What Patriots, Panthers Said About All Those Fights In Joint Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — For about a 10-minute stretch, Tuesday’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers looked more like a WWE event.

Five players — three for New England, two for Carolina — were ejected as a result of two heated dustups during an 11-on-11 period featuring the Patriots offense and Panthers defense. The first incident was the largest, an eventual melee sparked by an altercation between Kristian Wilkerson and a Panthers coach. At one point, Kendrick Bourne was throwing punches with multiple Panthers defenders.

Wilkerson, Bourne and Carolina defensive back Kenny Robinson were kicked out.

HUGE fight taking place, started with shoving and ended with a lot of punches being thrown. Both fields were cleared. Chaos in Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/BU2YrzEVAE — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 16, 2022

A minor scuffle happened moments later, but it was hard to tell who was involved. It looked like Cole Strange, Trent Brown and Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns were the guilty parties, though nobody was ejected.

Finally, New England center James Ferentz and Carolina defensive tackle Phil Hoskins both got kicked out after engaging in a heated scrap that saw both players go to the ground.

When the dust settled, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gathered their respective teams in large huddles, likely telling them to knock it off. There were no additional fights over the final hour of practice.