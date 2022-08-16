Three Studs, Three Duds From First Patriots-Panthers Joint Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — We typically reserve our “three studs, three duds” column for gameday, but Tuesday’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers warrants busting it out early.

Carolina and New England got after it, engaging in multiple fights — leading to five ejections — and participating in a slew of competitive team drills. It was a needed ramp-up in intensity following a relatively mild few weeks of Patriots training camp.

Overall, defense ruled the day for both teams, though the offenses had their moments, too. In particular, the much-maligned Patriots offense enjoyed their best practice since the first day of camp.

Here are three players who did especially well for New England, along with three who stood out for the wrong reasons:

STUDS

CB Jalen Mills

Mills has been very good throughout camp, but Tuesday might’ve been his best performance yet. He registered three pass breakups, including one in the end zone. Mills also spent much of the day matched up against D.J. Moore, one of the best receivers in the NFL. Bill Belichick might not want to admit it, but Mills clearly is New England’s No. 1 cornerback.

WR DeVante Parker

This might’ve been Parker’s best day, too — and that’s saying a lot. The veteran receiver was a force all morning and made the play of the day, a deep sideline catch with Mac Jones at quarterback. It seems like he comes down with every contested ball unless the defender commits a penalty. We had Parker for five catches on seven targets Tuesday.

LB Matthew Judon

We could’ve gone with Deatrich Wise here, but Judon ultimately gets the nod. He was absolutely dominant, finishing with two sacks and one run stuff that looked like a 5-yard loss. Judon also brought plenty of energy and was praised by Wise for his role in calming things down after the fights.