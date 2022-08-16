Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Full Absence List For First Joint Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots on Tuesday enjoyed relatively strong attendance for their first joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

Veteran safety/special teamer Cody Davis returned after missing Monday’s practice. However, two veteran cornerbacks still were absent, with Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams both not present. Butler’s injury situation remains unclear, whereas Williams reportedly is out for the season after suffering a shoulder injury.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn also remained out. Head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday morning described his situation as “day-to-day.”

Here’s the full Patriots absence list:

OT Andrew Stueber

OT Isaiah Wynn

OT Justin Herron

OL Bill Murray

CB Malcolm Butler

CB Joejuan Williams

Stueber, a seventh-round draft pick, hasn’t practiced all summer and reportedly could miss his entire rookie season.

The Patriots and Panthers will practice together again Wednesday before squaring off Friday in a preseason matchup.