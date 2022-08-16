Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Full Absence List For First Joint Practice

Cody Davis returned

by

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots on Tuesday enjoyed relatively strong attendance for their first joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

Veteran safety/special teamer Cody Davis returned after missing Monday’s practice. However, two veteran cornerbacks still were absent, with Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams both not present. Butler’s injury situation remains unclear, whereas Williams reportedly is out for the season after suffering a shoulder injury.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn also remained out. Head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday morning described his situation as “day-to-day.”

Here’s the full Patriots absence list:

OT Andrew Stueber
OT Isaiah Wynn
OT Justin Herron
OL Bill Murray
CB Malcolm Butler
CB Joejuan Williams

Stueber, a seventh-round draft pick, hasn’t practiced all summer and reportedly could miss his entire rookie season.

The Patriots and Panthers will practice together again Wednesday before squaring off Friday in a preseason matchup.

NESN.com’s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.

More Football:

Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Full Absence List For First Joint Practice
NESN 360 cta
Bronny James
Previous Article

Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James’ Son On Twitter After Huge Dunk
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo
Next Article

Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo Has Meltdown In Dugout As Struggles Continue

Picked For You

Related