Patriots Players In Awe Of ‘Unique” Davante Adams After Joint Practices

HENDERSON, Nev. — There are some athletes whose greatness you can’t truly appreciate until you see them up close and in person.

Davante Adams is one of those players.

The superstar receiver was nothing short of spectacular over two days of joint practices against the New England Patriots. Adams is entering his first season with the Raiders following eight campaigns with the Green Bay Packers, but he and Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr look like they’ve been playing together for years.

On Tuesday, Adams caught at least seven passes during competitive periods, including a one-handed touchdown reception that left many reporters shaking their heads in disbelief. And he was just as good Wednesday, seemingly catching every ball thrown his way. At one point, Adams burned rookie cornerback Jack Jones for a long touchdown before throwing the football in celebration. Shortly afterward, he toasted Terrance Mitchell for another long score.

The common thread: a smooth, consistent dominance that at times made it look like neither Adams nor the Patriots even were trying.

New England players praised Adams after both practices. Following Wednesday’s session, receiver Nelson Agholor was asked whether he tried to use this week as an opportunity to learn from the NFL’s best wideout.

“That’s a must,” Agholor said. “Being a competitor and a student of the game, they’ve got one of the most polished guys in this league that has a great set of tools. So, when he puts it on tape, I’m definitely studying it and watching it. He’s unique in many ways, but he does some things that you can definitely try to imitate.”