Patriots Players In Awe Of ‘Unique” Davante Adams After Joint Practices

HENDERSON, Nev. — There are some athletes whose greatness you can’t truly appreciate until you see them up close and in person.
Davante Adams is one of those players.
The superstar receiver was nothing short of spectacular over two days of joint practices against the New England Patriots. Adams is entering his first season with the Raiders following eight campaigns with the Green Bay Packers, but he and Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr look like they’ve been playing together for years.
On Tuesday, Adams caught at least seven passes during competitive periods, including a one-handed touchdown reception that left many reporters shaking their heads in disbelief. And he was just as good Wednesday, seemingly catching every ball thrown his way. At one point, Adams burned rookie cornerback Jack Jones for a long touchdown before throwing the football in celebration. Shortly afterward, he toasted Terrance Mitchell for another long score.
The common thread: a smooth, consistent dominance that at times made it look like neither Adams nor the Patriots even were trying.
New England players praised Adams after both practices. Following Wednesday’s session, receiver Nelson Agholor was asked whether he tried to use this week as an opportunity to learn from the NFL’s best wideout.
“That’s a must,” Agholor said. “Being a competitor and a student of the game, they’ve got one of the most polished guys in this league that has a great set of tools. So, when he puts it on tape, I’m definitely studying it and watching it. He’s unique in many ways, but he does some things that you can definitely try to imitate.”
What makes the 6-foot-1 Adams unique?
“He’s shifty, and he’s shifty with great size,” Agholor said. “And he has a good change of speed that many people don’t realize is actually a gift. Basketball players have change of speed, in terms of going into their crossover, and he does that from his release point. He also does that from getting in and out of cuts.”
Part of what makes Adams so dangerous is the volume at which he’s used; opposing defensive backs rarely get a break. That was true in Green Bay, where Adams averaged 98 receptions per 17 games, and it looks like it’ll be the case in Vegas, too.
“Knowing once he breaks the huddle, it’s a strong possibility that the balls coming to your side,” Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills said when asked what makes Adams so difficult to cover. ” … He’s one of the best, if not the best, in this league. It’s no better look right now (than) to get to see him play-in and play-out at practice these last two days.”
Mills got worked by Adams on Tuesday during 1-on-1 drills, going 0-for-3 while giving up a long reception down the sideline. He got revenge Wednesday, opening 1-on-1s with a pass breakup while covering Adams in the end zone.
“He got me yesterday in the 1-on-1s, so I was definitely looking forward to that today,” Mills said after practice.
For years, the Patriots had two generational talents in Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski whom people couldn’t stop talking about after joint practices. What happened in those practices almost was secondary to how New England’s Hall-of-Fame-bound duo challenged opponents and amazed everyone in attendance.
Obviously, these are different times. This week, the Raiders had the best player on the field — and he lived up to the billing.
