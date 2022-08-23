Three Studs, Three Duds For Patriots From Joint Practice With Raiders

NESN Logo Sign In

HENDERSON, Nev. — If you thought a trip to Las Vegas would cure what’s been ailing the Patriots, then we have some bad news for you.

Tuesday’s joint practice with the Raiders saw another ugly, distressing performance from New England’s still-struggling offense. It might’ve been the unit’s worst performance of the summer — and that’s saying something.

On the other hand, the Patriots defense largely did well against Vegas’ Josh McDaniels-led offense, but New England’s defensive backs looked lost against cheat-code receiver Davante Adams. He was unstoppable for virtually the entire practice.

Let’s go over the good and the bad with a joint-practice edition of “Three Studs, Three duds.”

STUDS

LB Matthew Judon

The star pass-rusher has been increasingly impressive throughout training camp, and that continued Tuesday. Judon was in the Raiders’ backfield seemingly all day and picked up a “sack” during the final 11-on-11 period for the starting defense. He’s been one of the top bright spots this summer.

Run defense

Outside of a few decent runs, Raiders running backs really had nowhere to go. We could’ve gone with Davon Godchaux in this spot but instead will give it to the entire defensive line, which won the trench war for much of practice. The Patriots’ run defense had some glaring issues last season but has been rock-solid this summer.

S Adrian Phillips

Phillips had an interception during 1-on-1 drills against Vegas tight ends and dropped another potential pick during competitive drills. Still, he got his hands on the ball and was his usual, pesky self in pass coverage. New England’s safeties group is loaded.