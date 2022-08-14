Patriots Re-Sign Former Undrafted Free Agent Defensive Back

NESN Logo Sign In

It looks as though the New England Patriots want another look at one of their 2022 undrafted free agents.

The Patriots announced they re-signed defensive back Devin Hafford out of Tarleton State University on Sunday, bringing back the rookie following just a week-long stay on the roster prior to the start of OTAs.

Hafford was part of New England’s initial wave of undrafted free agent pick ups, but was released alongside quarterback/wide receiver D’Eriq King and offensive lineman Liam Shanahan on May 16.

The 24-year-old was a star at the FCS level in college, winning the Western Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021. Hafford spent six seasons at Tarleton State, playing in 56 games and finishing with 243 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 57 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.

Following his release from the Patriots, the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder spent time in the USFL with the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Hafford will join a rookie-heavy defensive backfield alongside Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Brad Hawkins and Brenden Schooler.