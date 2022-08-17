Patriots Receiver Carted Off Practice Field Before Brawl With Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Slater didn’t have an issue with the hit that left Kristian Wilkerson laid out on the New England Patriots’ practice field.

It was the aftermath that angered him.

Early in the second of two joint practices between the Patriots and Panthers, Carolina defensive back Kenny Robinson leveled Wilkerson on a kickoff, then celebrated while the wide receiver lay injured beneath him.

That sparked a strong response from the Patriots’ sideline, with Slater and special teams coordinator Cam Achord among those animatedly voicing their displeasure with Robinson’s actions.

Wilkerson remained down on the field for several minutes before being carted to the locker room. Slater said the third-year pro later was taken away for off-site medical evaluation.

“When you see a teammate down on the field — I’ve been around this game for a long time, and I think anybody that plays at this level understands when a guy is out,” the Patriots’ longtime special teams captain said Wednesday’s practice. “They know what that looks like, and I don’t think that’s the time to celebrate. I really don’t. Look, I don’t have a problem with the hit. I didn’t see it, but I think it was clean, from my understanding.

“But I don’t think we should ever celebrate when someone is down and clearly in a dire situation. I personally take issue with that — any one of my teammates. And I don’t want us doing it on the flip side of that if somebody else is down with clear signs and symptoms of a significant injury. So that was my issue with it, and that’s why I responded strongly the way I did.”