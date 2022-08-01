Patriots Reportedly Signing Free Agent Safety After Workout

NESN Logo Sign In

A new face is joining one of the New England Patriots’ deepest position groups.

Undrafted rookie safety Brad Hawkins is signing with New England after visiting Gillette Stadium for a workout on Monday, according to a report from Pro Football Focus’s Doug Kyed.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 221 pounds, Hawkins played his college ball at Michigan — a program that’s produced several Patriots players in recent years. He initially signed with the Atlanta Falcons after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hawkins started 31 games at free safety for the Wolverines and set a program record with 56 career appearances. In his final season, he tallied 60 tackles, three sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery and also had a role on special teams.

New #Patriots S Brad Hawkins:

6-1, 207 pounds

4.57s 40

37" vert

10-1 broad jump

4.34s shuttle

7.10s 3-cone



83.2 @PFF grade in 2021. Let up three catches on 14 targets for 18 yards, TD.



Primarily played FS but also spent time at SS and in the slot. https://t.co/S4A27TFF5N — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 1, 2022

Michigan’s other starting safety last season, Dax Hill, was widely viewed as a potential Patriots target before going to the Cincinnati Bengals at pick No. 31 overall.

The Patriots already were well-stocked at safety with Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, veteran newcomer Jabrill Peppers and 2021 sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe, who’s been a surprise early standout in training camp.