Patriots Reportedly Signing Free Agent Safety After Workout

A new face is joining one of the New England Patriots’ deepest position groups.
Undrafted rookie safety Brad Hawkins is signing with New England after visiting Gillette Stadium for a workout on Monday, according to a report from Pro Football Focus’s Doug Kyed.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 221 pounds, Hawkins played his college ball at Michigan — a program that’s produced several Patriots players in recent years. He initially signed with the Atlanta Falcons after the 2022 NFL Draft.
Hawkins started 31 games at free safety for the Wolverines and set a program record with 56 career appearances. In his final season, he tallied 60 tackles, three sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery and also had a role on special teams.
Michigan’s other starting safety last season, Dax Hill, was widely viewed as a potential Patriots target before going to the Cincinnati Bengals at pick No. 31 overall.
The Patriots already were well-stocked at safety with Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, veteran newcomer Jabrill Peppers and 2021 sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe, who’s been a surprise early standout in training camp.
Peppers made his camp debut Monday after beginning the summer on the physically unable to perform list. Cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant, who both also returned to practice Monday, have safety experience, too.
Hawkins’ signing did not appear on Monday’s NFL transaction wire, but when finalized, it will give the Patriots a total of 85 players on their 90-man roster. New England has freed up additional salary cap space in recent days by signing defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and punter Jake Bailey to contract extensions.
