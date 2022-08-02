This Patriots Rookie Looks Like Favorite For Open Punt Returner Job

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — While not the most important storyline at Patriots training camp (that honor goes to the struggling offense), the ongoing competition for the open punt returner job is worth watching.

With 2020 All-Pro Gunner Olszewski now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England is in search of a new full-time punt returner. And though multiple players, such as Kyle Dugger, J.J. Taylor and Tre Nixon, have cycled in and out of punt returner drills throughout training camp, one player has been a constant: Marcus Jones.

The rookie cornerback, taken by the Patriots in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has been involved in every punt return drill during camp, and seemingly always gets first reps. That was the case Tuesday, when Jones got first crack at punt returns, with Taylor and Dugger backing up.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the success Jones had as a returner during his collegiate career at Houston.

The lightning-quick Jones, standing 5-foot-8, tied an NCAA record with nine career special teams touchdowns (six on punts, three on kickoffs). He averaged 28.8 yards per kickoff return and 13.5 yards on punts.

So, it was fair to expect Jones to get at least some run as a punt returner during camp. However, the Patriots have shied away from giving punt returns to other players with high value in other phases, like safety Kyle Dugger. Despite being a prolific, dynamic returner in college, Dugger only has returned a pair of kickoffs in the NFL.

Plus, Jones wore a non-contact jersey during minicamp while working his way back from double-shoulder surgery.